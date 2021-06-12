The day after Mukul Roy and his son Subhranshu Roy return to Trinamool Congress, the Centre withdraws 'Y category' security cover meant for Subhranshu. He has been given State police security cover, news agency ANI stated.

TMC leader Subhranshu Roy's 'Y category' security cover provided to him by the Centre has been withdrawn today. He has been given State police security cover now.

Earlier in the day, Mukul Roy wrote to the Union Home Ministry seeking the withdrawal of his central security cover, according to the sources.

The source added that the Ministry is yet to respond to the request.

Last Month, in view of the alleged post-poll violence in West Bengal and potential threats to their lives, the central government had provided a cover of central security forces to all the newly elected 77 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs.

Roy, former BJP national vice president, and his son Subhranshu Roy joined the TMC in Kolkata on Friday in the presence of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

This came a month after the TMC secured a landslide victory in the state Assembly elections.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.