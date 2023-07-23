'Centre's ordinance is against democracy,' says AAP MP Raghav Chadha

AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha expressed his strong opposition to the central government's ordinance concerning the control of services in Delhi, stating that it goes against democratic principles. He called for the government to withdraw the ordinance. Chadha expressed optimism that the Rajya Sabha chairman would consider their request to refrain from introducing the bill in the House.

Also Read: SC refers Delhi govt plea challenging Centre's services ordinance to Constitution bench As reported by ANI, Raghav Chadha said," In the Rajya Sabha today, we raised the issue of Delhi ordinance. We demanded that it be withdrawn and there is no significance to it. It is against democracy and the government should withdraw it. We are hopeful that the Chairman will listen to our demand."

On Friday, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar responded to a query raised by Bharat Rashtra Samithi member K Keshava Rao regarding the bill aimed at replacing the ordinance on services control in Delhi. The query was about whether a discussion could be held on the bill, considering that the Supreme Court is already handling matters related to the ordinance.

During the House session, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar informed the members about the proceedings of the Business Advisory Committee meeting. He stated that the committee has allotted specific time for government-related matters and other businesses. However, when he brought up the bill aimed at replacing the ordinance concerning the control of services in Delhi, which was introduced by the Centre in response to a Supreme Court verdict, AAP members strongly objected to it and staged a protest.

In May, the BJP-led central government introduced an ordinance concerning the transfer and posting of bureaucrats in Delhi. This ordinance effectively undermined a previous Supreme Court verdict that granted the elected government in Delhi control over service-related matters, ANI reported.

The main objective of the ordinance is to establish a National Capital Civil Service Authority, which would be responsible for handling the transfer and disciplinary proceedings of Group-A officers from the DANICS cadre.

Transfer and postings of all officers of the Delhi government were under the executive control of the lieutenant governor before the May 11 verdict of the apex court.

(With inputs from ANI)