'Centre's ordinance is against democracy,' says AAP MP Raghav Chadha

During the House session, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar informed the members about the proceedings of the Business Advisory Committee meeting. He stated that the committee has allotted specific time for government-related matters and other businesses. However, when he brought up the bill aimed at replacing the ordinance concerning the control of services in Delhi, which was introduced by the Centre in response to a Supreme Court verdict, AAP members strongly objected to it and staged a protest.