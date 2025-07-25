Centre's U-turn from ex-VP Dhankar's words: No intention to remove ‘socialism’, ‘secularism’ from Preamble

Weeks after former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar referred to the inclusion of ‘secularism’ and ‘socialism’ in the Constitution’s Preamble during the Emergency as an “ulcer” and a distortion of the essence of “Sanatana,” the Union government on Friday has clarified that it has "no current plan or intention" to reconsider or remove these terms, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday.

The House was also told that the government has not “formally” initiated any legal or constitutional process to remove the two words from the Preamble of the Constitution.

In a written reply, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said while there may be discussions or debates in certain public or political circles, "no formal decision or proposal has been announced by the government" regarding amendments to these terms.

“The government's official stand is that there is no current plan or intention to reconsider or remove the words 'socialism' and 'secularism' from the Preamble of the Constitution. Any discussions regarding amendments to the Preamble would require thorough deliberation and broad consensus, but as of now, the government has not initiated any formal process to change these provisions,” the minister asserted.

He pointed out that in November 2024, the Supreme Court had also dismissed petitions challenging the 1976 amendment (42nd Constitutional Amendment), which affirmed that Parliament's power to amend the Constitution extends to the Preamble.

The court clarified that “socialism” in the Indian context signifies a welfare state and does not impede private sector growth, while "secularism" is integral to the Constitution's basic structure.

Regarding the atmosphere created by the office-bearers of some social organisations, Meghwal said certain groups may be expressing opinions or advocating for reconsideration of these words. "Such activities can create a public discourse or atmosphere around the issue, but this does not necessarily reflect the official stance or actions of the government," he said.

Former Vice President's comment on ‘secularism’, ‘socialism’ In June, responding to controversial remarks by senior RSS leader Dattatreya Hosabale, who claimed that ‘secularism’ and ‘socialism’ were not originally part of the Constitution’s Preamble drafted by B.R. Ambedkar, then Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar stated that these terms were inserted during the Emergency and described them as an “ulcer” and a violation of the essence of “Sanatana”.

Dhankhar had asserted that the words inserted in the Preamble of the Constitution through an amendment during the Emergency era were a “festering wound”.

“In the name of those- ‘We, the People’ - who were enslaved, we just go for what? Just a flourish of words? It is to be deprecated beyond words,” Dhankar said.

Wading into the political row sparked by RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale's call for a national debate on whether the terms 'secular' and 'socialist' to define India's foundational values should remain in the Preamble, Dhankhar had said the Preamble is sacrosanct and "not changeable".

He further said the added words were a “sacrilege to the spirit of Sanatan”.

Dhankhar resigned from his post on Monday evening "to prioritise health care and abide by medical advice".

An election to fill a vacancy caused by the expiry of the term of office of Vice-President is completed before the expiry of the term. In case a vacancy arises by reason of death, resignation, removal or otherwise, the election to fill that vacancy is held as soon as possible after the occurrence. The person so elected is entitled to hold office for a full term of five years from the date he enters office.

