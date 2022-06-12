CES revamp to make it difficult to compare with past surveys4 min read . Updated: 12 Jun 2022, 11:52 PM IST
The Centre earlier said the survey had issues with data quality, but experts attributed the decision to adverse findings
The Centre earlier said the survey had issues with data quality, but experts attributed the decision to adverse findings
Listen to this article
The government’s all-India household consumer expenditure survey (CES) is set to be launched on 1 July after a prolonged gap, but changes proposed by an expert committee set up to review “data quality issues" in the survey may make it difficult to compare with previous ones.