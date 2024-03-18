'Chaar June ko...': PM Modi sounds clarion call for Lok Sabha polls during Karnataka rally
PM Modi calls for support in upcoming polls, expresses confidence in development flourishing across Karnataka on June 4.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued a clarion call for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls on Monday during a rally in Karnataka's Shivamogga. The senior politician also lashed out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, contending that the INDIA bloc had announced their intention to ‘destroy Shakti’.
(With inputs from agencies)
