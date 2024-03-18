Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued a clarion call for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls on Monday during a rally in Karnataka's Shivamogga. The senior politician also lashed out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, contending that the INDIA bloc had announced their intention to ‘destroy Shakti’.

“4 June ko 400 paar. Karnataka voters have a big responsibility in this mission. Why are we talking about 400 seats? 400 paar for Viksit Bharat, Viksit Karnataka...Confident that lotus of development will bloom on June 4 in all seats of the state," Modi said.

(With inputs from agencies)

