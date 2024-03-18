Active Stocks
Mon Mar 18 2024 15:55:53
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 149.60 5.69%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 972.20 2.75%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 417.40 -0.51%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 730.70 -0.18%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,082.00 0.32%
Business News/ Politics / News/  'Chaar June ko...': PM Modi sounds clarion call for Lok Sabha polls during Karnataka rally
BackBack

'Chaar June ko...': PM Modi sounds clarion call for Lok Sabha polls during Karnataka rally

Livemint

PM Modi calls for support in upcoming polls, expresses confidence in development flourishing across Karnataka on June 4.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Telangana. (PTI) (HT_PRINT)Premium
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Telangana. (PTI) (HT_PRINT)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued a clarion call for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls on Monday during a rally in Karnataka's Shivamogga. The senior politician also lashed out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, contending that the INDIA bloc had announced their intention to ‘destroy Shakti’.

“4 June ko 400 paar. Karnataka voters have a big responsibility in this mission. Why are we talking about 400 seats? 400 paar for Viksit Bharat, Viksit Karnataka...Confident that lotus of development will bloom on June 4 in all seats of the state," Modi said. 

(With inputs from agencies)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 18 Mar 2024, 05:21 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App