PM Modi calls for support in upcoming polls, expresses confidence in development flourishing across Karnataka on June 4.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued a clarion call for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls on Monday during a rally in Karnataka's Shivamogga. The senior politician also lashed out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, contending that the INDIA bloc had announced their intention to ‘destroy Shakti’. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“4 June ko 400 paar. Karnataka voters have a big responsibility in this mission. Why are we talking about 400 seats? 400 paar for Viksit Bharat, Viksit Karnataka...Confident that lotus of development will bloom on June 4 in all seats of the state," Modi said.

(With inputs from agencies) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

