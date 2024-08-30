Champai Soren, ex-Jharkhand CM and close aide of JMM supremo Shibu Soren, joins BJP

Ex-Jharkhand CM Champai Soren joins BJP after quitting JMM, bringing his supporters and boosting BJP's connection with Scheduled Tribes.

Livemint
Updated30 Aug 2024, 05:42 PM IST
Ex-CM Champai Soren to join BJP ‘in the interest of Jharkhand’, says ‘whatever role party gives me after August 30…’(PTI)

The joining of the 67-year-old tribal leader to the BJP was seen as a shot in the arm for the saffron party's efforts to boost its connection with the Scheduled Tribes, a community which has been the main voter base of the JMM.

 

Also Read | Assam CM alleges Jharkhand Minister Champai Soren was spied on in New Delhi

Soren, who briefly held the chief minister’s post after Hemant Soren’s resignation, said only the saffron party seems serious over the issue of tribals, while others are indulging in vote bank politics,

"Today, Bangladeshi infiltration has become a big problem in Santhal Pargana, the holy land of Baba Tilka Manjhi and Sido-Kanhu. What can be more unfortunate than the fact that these infiltrators are occupying the lands of the descendants of those heroes who never accepted slavery of the British... the dignity of our mothers, sisters and daughters is in danger," Champai Soren said in a post on X earlier this week.

All you need to know about Champai Soren

A long-time associate of JMM leader Shibu Soren, Champai Soren, resigned from the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) on Wednesday. He stated that the current approach and policies of the state government forced him to part ways with the party he had loyally served for many years.

Also Read | Jharkhand news: Former CM Hemant Soren granted bail in land scam case

Champai, who has been dubbed 'Jharkhand's Tiger' for his significant role in the movement to establish a separate state in the 1990s, made this decision ahead of the upcoming elections for the 81-member assembly, which are scheduled to take place later this year.

Jharkhand was officially formed in 2000 from the southern region of Bihar.

(With agency inputs)

30 Aug 2024
