Champai Soren joining BJP? Ex-Jharkhand CM says ‘hum jahan par hain…’

Former Jharkhand chief minister Champai Soren on Saturday reacted to the rumour of him joining BJP and said that he cannot tell whether it is true or not

Livemint
Published18 Aug 2024, 08:53 AM IST
Champai Soren has reacted to rumours of joining BJP.
Champai Soren has reacted to rumours of joining BJP.

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren has dismissed the speculations surrounding him joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The senior Jharkhand Mukta Morcha (JMM) leader has called the news a rumour and asserted that he is not going anywhere.

Also Read | EC may hold assembly polls in J&K, Haryana together: Report

“I don’t know what rumours are being spread. I don’t know what news is being run so I cannot tell whether it’s true or not, I don’t know anything about it...Hum jahan par hain vahi par hain,” Champai Soren told reporters on Saturday.

Responding to questions of quitting JMM and joining the saffron party, Soren maintained that he was not aware of any such rumours and added that “he is where he was”.

Champai Soren succeeded Hemant Soren as the 12th Chief Minister of Jharkhand in the Raj Bhawan on February 2, 2024. Later, he resigned from the Jharkhand CM post on July 3, days after Hemant Soren was granted bail after being arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case. The JMM executive president Hemant Soren took oath as the 13th chief minister of Jharkhand on July 4.

Also Read | Jharkhand train accident disrupts rail operations on THESE routes. Details here

Assam CM Himanta Sarma on Champai Soren's addition to BJP

Amid Champai Soren's silence on the matter, no clear confirmation or statement has been made by any BJP leader. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also abstained from making any “informal comment” on the matter.

Also Read | ED moves Supreme Court against Jharkhand HC granting bail to CM Soren

“No one is in touch with us yet. I am also hearing these reports from the channels. Champai Soren is a very senior leader, and I do not want to make any informal comments about him,” ANI quoted Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Jharkhand Legislative Assembly elections

Jharkhand legislative assembly elections are set to occur in November and December this year. Ahead of the state assembly elections, the BJP, JMM, and other parties have begun their groundwork and started formulating a strategy for the polls.

Last week, the BJP conducted a meeting of all its district heads. The meeting was also joined virtually by election in-charge and Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan. Other senior BJP leaders like Himanta Sarma, Babulal Marandi, etc also joined the discussion.

The saffron party chalked out its election strategies. Former Jharkhand BJP President and Rajya Sabha MP Deepak Prakash on Saturday said that it will be solely dependent on the central leadership to decide whether to include Soren in the party or not.

He said, "I have heard this in reports only. I don't have any authentic information... He (Champai Soren) was serving Jharkhand as a good CM... Everything depends on the central leadership".

 

Catch all the Business News, Politics news,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:18 Aug 2024, 08:53 AM IST
HomePoliticsNewsChampai Soren joining BJP? Ex-Jharkhand CM says ‘hum jahan par hain…’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    149.55
    03:59 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    3.35 (2.29%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    329.60
    03:58 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    1.15 (0.35%)

    GAIL India

    232.50
    03:53 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    5.8 (2.56%)

    ITC

    502.55
    03:56 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    10.65 (2.17%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Zensar Technologies

    797.90
    03:45 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    55.95 (7.54%)

    Piramal Enterprises

    946.85
    03:43 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    65.5 (7.43%)

    Nippon Life

    686.55
    03:57 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    47.2 (7.38%)

    PB Fintech

    1,687.25
    03:29 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    113.75 (7.23%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,440.000.00
      Chennai
      71,804.000.00
      Delhi
      71,734.000.00
      Kolkata
      72,016.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Politics

      More From Popular in Politics
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue