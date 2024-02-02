Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwalaccused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of "stealing votes" in the recently concluded Chandigarh mayoral Elections. He said, "If the BJP can rig Chandigarh mayoral polls, imagine what it can do in assembly, Lok Sabha elections."

"We used to listen that the BJP wins elections by stealing votes, rigging EVMs, but we never got any evidence of it. The Chandigarh Mayoral elections show that their (BJP's) vessel of sins was full to the brim," Kejriwal said during the protest by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi. The Delhi chief minister added, "...the world's biggest party was caught red-handed while stealing votes. He even raised the slogan: "Gali gali me shor hai, BJP vote chor hai".

The elections to the posts of mayor, senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor in Chandigarh were held on Tuesday and the BJP won all, defeating the Congress-AAP alliance.

Kejriwal said there are 36 councillors in Chandigarh. "Out of them, 16 belong to the BJP and 20 to the INDIA bloc. Accordingly, the mayor and deputy mayor should have been from the INDIA alliance."

He further alleged, "...the presiding officer was a BJP worker...he didn't allow any county agent during the counting of votes and counted votes himself...he declared around eight votes for the INDIA bloc as invalid."

https://twitter.com/AamAadmiParty/status/1753339815490465969

"In the last few years, we had heard that BJP rigs polls. They tamper with EVMs, and get names of voters deleted from voter lists, but never was any evidence found. They were caught red-handed in Chandigarh stealing votes," Kejriwal alleged.

“If they can indulge in such irregularities in the Chandigarh mayoral polls, imagine what would they be doing in Lok Sabha and assembly elections? They can sell the country for power but we will not allow them to do it. We have to save democracy and country," he said.

He was addressing AAP leaders and workers who were protesting over the Chandigarh mayoral polls. The demonstration was planned in front of the BJP headquarters, a few hundred metres away on the DDU Marg. However, AAP members could not reach there because of heavy police deployment and barricading.