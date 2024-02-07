Chandigarh mayor election row: Police use water cannons against protesting youth Congress activists
NSUI workers protested against the BJP over the January 30 mayoral elections after the Supreme Court criticised the presiding officer for defacing ballot papers.
Police on Wednesday used water cannons against Congress student wing members who were protesting against the Chandigarh mayor election results outside the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) office.
