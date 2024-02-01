Security will be increased in central parts of the city on Friday due to protests by the AAP and BJP, according to police. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Delhi Police said to maintain law and order situation, they will deploy additional forces in the national capital on 2 February (Friday). No one will be allowed to breach law and order, an officer of Delhi Police said.

According to police, traffic will be diverted from Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg to other routes on the day.

Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has called for a protest outside the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters over alleged cheating in the Chandigarh mayoral polls.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann will also take part in the protest.

The BJP's Manoj Sonkar was declared the Mayor of Chandigarh on Tuesday after he won the mayoral polls with 16 votes against the 12 votes bagged by Congress-AAP candidate Kuldeep Tita. Eight votes were declared invalid.

Eight votes, which were declared invalid in the Chandigarh Mayoral polls, have led opposition leaders to raise allegations of rigging with Congress and AAP, attacking the BJP-led central government over the issue.

The AAP party has termed the Chandigarh mayoral polls "unconstitutional, illegal, and immoral."

The members of the Youth Congress also staged a protest outside the Mayor's office in Chandigarh on Wednesday.

Yesterday Punjab CM said that AAP and Congress will move to the Supreme Court regarding the Chandigarh Mayoral poll results.

A hearing was also held in the Punjab Haryana High Court on Wednesday regarding tampering with the results of the Chandigarh Mayor election.

The Punjab Haryana High Court has given three weeks to Chandigarh Municipal Corporation and Chandigarh Administration to file their reply in this matter. Now the next hearing of this matter will be on February 26.

