The Chandigarh mayoral polls witnessed high-voltage drama on Tuesday after the BJP defeated Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress, who were contesting the polls as part of the INDIA bloc. The AAP claimed that the presiding officer wrongly declared eight votes of Congress and AAP councilors invalid which cleared the way for BJP candidate Manoj Sonkar.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal called it “cheating in broad daylight," and a black day for the democracy of India. The national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said that if the BJP can “stoop so low" to win a mayoral election then it can go to any extent to win the Lok Sabha elections.

"This time under INDIA Alliance, Congress and AAP came together... Their (BJP) intention had been maligned since the beginning... They tried to buy ours and Congress' councillors. They tried to scare them like they do all over the country... But fortunately, not even one councillor broke down..." the Delhi Chief Minister said.

Chandigarh mayoral polls: AAP accuses BJP of ‘cheating’; 10 points 1. The Chandigarh mayoral polls were conducted on Tuesday after the order of the Punjab and Haryana High Court which rapped the administration for delaying the elections earlier scheduled for 18 January.

2. In the 35-member corporation, the combined voting strength of the AAP and the Congress was 20, whereas the BJP held 15 votes, comprising 14 from councilors and one from MP Kirron Kher.

3. The voting started around 11:00 PM at the Assembly Hall of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation

4. After the counting, the presiding officer declared BJP's Manoj Sonkar as the winner with 16 votes and 8 votes of AAP and Congress councilors were not counted.

5. The AAP launched a scathing attack on the BJP after the defeat and called it ‘cheating in broad daylight.’ "The manner in which cheating has been done in broad daylight in the Chandigarh Mayor elections is extremely worrying. If these people can stoop so low in a mayor's election, then they can go to any extent in the country's elections. This is very worrying," Arvind Kejriwal wrote on X in Hindi.

6. The other senior AAP leaders also reacted to the developments in Chandigarh and said that the way elections were conducted was a setback for the Indian democracy.

7. "This is not a setback for one coalition, one alliance or one party. It is a setback for India's democracy...We are aggrieved and hurt & we are worried as to what will happen in the upcoming 2024 polls. If the BJP can resort to such low levels & commit forgery & illegality...BJP can go to any level to rig the election process..." AAP's Rajya Sabha member Raghav Chadha said.

8. "This is robbery. In Chandigarh, there are 36 Councillor seats out of which 14 seats are BJPs & 13 seats are AAPs, and 7 seats of Congress. Total AAP (13 + 7) has 20 seats...BJP has been exposed again..." Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj said.

9. BJP chief JP Nadda congratulated his party for winning the Mayor elections and said that UTs are witnessing record development under the leadership of PM Modi.

10. "Congratulations to BJP Chandigarh Unit for winning the Mayor election. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, UTs have witnessed record development. That the INDI Alliance fought their first electoral battle and still lost to BJP shows that neither their arithmetic is working nor their chemistry," BJP chief JP Nadda said on X.

