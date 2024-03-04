Chandigarh Mayoral Polls: BJP's Kuljeet Singh Sandhu, Rajinder Sharma defeat AAP-Congress candidates | 5 points
Bharatiya Janata Party's Kuljeet Singh Sandhu and Rajinder Sharma on Monday won Chandigarh's Senior Deputy Mayor and Deputy Mayor election. Both Sandhu and Sharma secured 19 votes. Sandhu defeated INDIA bloc candidate Gurpreet Singh Gabi. The Congress and Aam Aadmi Party alliance's candidate Gabi got 16 votes and 1 invalid.