Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has won four seats in the Chandigarh Municipal corporation and is leading on three other wards, according to the state election commission. On the other hand, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won two wards and leading in three other wards. The Congress Party has also secured two seats in two wards and is leading in two other wards. The Shiromani Akali dal is leading in only one wards, the election commission added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has won four seats in the Chandigarh Municipal corporation and is leading on three other wards, according to the state election commission. On the other hand, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won two wards and leading in three other wards. The Congress Party has also secured two seats in two wards and is leading in two other wards. The Shiromani Akali dal is leading in only one wards, the election commission added.

Sitting BJP mayor Ravi Kant Sharma has lost the election from AAP candidate Damanpreet Singh. Ravi Kant Sharma lost his seat to Damanpreet Singh from ward number 17 by a margin of 828 votes. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Sitting BJP mayor Ravi Kant Sharma has lost the election from AAP candidate Damanpreet Singh. Ravi Kant Sharma lost his seat to Damanpreet Singh from ward number 17 by a margin of 828 votes. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

Besides, former mayor and BJP candidate Davesh Moudgil also lost to AAP's Jasbir by 939 votes from ward number 21. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Aam Aadmi Party is contesting in Chandigarh Municipal Corporation polls for the first time. Senior AAP leader and Delhi's deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said that "The people of Chandigarh have given us a grand welcome. I want to thank every voter and party worker for this".

Traditionally, the municipal election - held every five years - sees a locking of horns between the BJP and the Congress, but the entry of the Aam Aadmi Party made the contest this time triangular. The BJP holds a majority in the current municipal body.

In the last MC elections, the BJP had won 20 seats and its erstwhile ally Shiromani Akali Dal one. The Congress had managed to win only four seats. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Nine counting centres have been set up for 35 wards of the municipal corporation. The number of wards has increased from 26 in 2016 to 35 now. Counting of votes is underway for the election held here on Friday.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}