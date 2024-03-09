Two of the three Aam Aadmi Party Councillors — Poonam Devi and Neha Musawat — who had joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in February, returned to the AAP in Punjab on Saturday.

AAP Punjab shared the development on X, welcoming the two councillors. The party posted, "2 AAP councillors - Neha Musawat (Ward No. 19) & Poonam Kumari (Ward No. 16) have joined back the Aam Aadmi Party under the leadership of @RajbirGhumanAAP, OSD to Punjab CM and Dr S.S. Ahluwalia, Sah-Prabhari, AAP Chandigarh." ALSO READ: Lok Sabha Elections 2024 : BJP's releases first list of 195 candidates, PM Modi to contest from Varanasi "Warm welcome to both the councillors on their 'ghar wapsi'," the AAP said.

The three AAP Chandigarh councillors — Punam Devi, Neha Musawat, and Gurcharan Kala — had joined the BJP in February in the presence of party National General Secretary Vinod Tawde, in Delhi. Two of them rejoined the AAP on Saturday.

ALSO READ: Lok Sabha Polls 2024: NDA sarkar's ‘400 paar’ unlikely, but BJP to crush Cong, TMC, AAP alone, opinion poll shows

In the 35-member Chandigarh Municipality, the BJP-led bloc had 14 seats but their strength was boosted on February 19 when three AAP councillors joined the BJP.

The- move by the three Chandigarh councillors to return to the AAP fold came ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The AAP and the Congress decided contest the Lok Sabha polls together in Delhi, Gujarat, Goa, Haryana, and Chandigarh.

ALSO READ: BJP, TDP, Jana Sena seat sharing for Lok Sabha elections soon as Chandrababu Naidu joins NDA

As per the seat-sharing alliance, the Congress will contest the lone seat in Chandigarh union territory. The AAP will contest four of the seven Delhi Lok Sabha seats and the Congress will contest the remaining three seats in the national capital.

The AAP and the Congress are part of the INDIA bloc, which is a coalition of over 25 opposition parties. The INDIA bloc was formed in a bid to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

The polling dates for the Lok Sabha Elections are yet to be announced and are expected to be released in March this year.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!