Chandrababu Naidu's arrest leaves the leader spot open ahead of Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls2 min read 11 Sep 2023, 05:41 PM IST
Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu has been arrested in relation to a multi-crore corruption case, sent to 14-day judicial custody.
Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu was arrested on Saturday and sent to 14 day judicial custody by a Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) court. Chandrababu Naidu was brought to Central Prison in Rajamahendravaram. The TDP chief has been accused in in a multi-crore corruption Andhra Pradesh Skill Development Scam case.