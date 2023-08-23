It was a giant leap for India on Wednesday evening as the Chandrayaan-3 lander module successfully landed on the moon’s South Pole, making it the first country to have achieved the historic feat and bringing to an end the disappointment over the crash landing of the Chandrayaan-2, four years ago.

Officials at India's space agency ISRO headquarters in Bengaluru broke into applause after the Vikram began its powered vertical descent towards its landing site.

"A glorious day for every Indian as ISRO scripts history! Congratulations ISRO. Every Indian is proud of this remarkable achievement and we are grateful for your service," posts Union Minister Smriti Irani.

Here are the top political reactions: