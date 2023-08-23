Chandrayaan-3 lands on moon, creates history. How politicians reacted to India's historic achievement1 min read 23 Aug 2023, 06:45 PM IST
India successfully lands Chandrayaan-3 module on moon's South Pole, becoming first country to achieve feat.
It was a giant leap for India on Wednesday evening as the Chandrayaan-3 lander module successfully landed on the moon’s South Pole, making it the first country to have achieved the historic feat and bringing to an end the disappointment over the crash landing of the Chandrayaan-2, four years ago.
"This is a historic moment! It is a big achievement for the country. Many congratulations to all the countrymen, scientists, engineers and employees of ISRO for the success of Chandrayaan-3," posts Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.
"India becomes the first nation to touch the south pole of the moon with the success of the #Chandrayaan3 Mission. The new space odyssey flies India's celestial ambitions to newer heights, setting it apart as the world's launchpad for space projects. Unlocking a gateway to space for Indian companies, it will create a plethora of employment opportunities for our youths," posts Union Home minister Amit Shah.
| "It is good for everyone and it's good for humanity, but it brings lot of pride to every Indian heart and retains the pride of Tiranga in everyone's heart and mind," says Union minister Meenakshi Lekhi on soft landing of Chandrayaan-3 on Moon surface.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi says Chandrayaan-3''s soft landing on unchartered lunar South Pole is result of decades of tremendous ingenuity, hard work by our scientific community.