It was a giant leap for India on Wednesday evening as the Chandrayaan-3 lander module successfully landed on the moon’s South Pole, making it the first country to have achieved the historic feat and bringing to an end the disappointment over the crash landing of the Chandrayaan-2, four years ago. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Officials at India's space agency ISRO headquarters in Bengaluru broke into applause after the Vikram began its powered vertical descent towards its landing site.

"A glorious day for every Indian as ISRO scripts history! Congratulations ISRO. Every Indian is proud of this remarkable achievement and we are grateful for your service," posts Union Minister Smriti Irani. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here are the top political reactions:

"This is a historic moment! It is a big achievement for the country. Many congratulations to all the countrymen, scientists, engineers and employees of ISRO for the success of Chandrayaan-3," posts Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

"India becomes the first nation to touch the south pole of the moon with the success of the #Chandrayaan3 Mission. The new space odyssey flies India's celestial ambitions to newer heights, setting it apart as the world's launchpad for space projects. Unlocking a gateway to space for Indian companies, it will create a plethora of employment opportunities for our youths," posts Union Home minister Amit Shah. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

| "It is good for everyone and it's good for humanity, but it brings lot of pride to every Indian heart and retains the pride of Tiranga in everyone's heart and mind," says Union minister Meenakshi Lekhi on soft landing of Chandrayaan-3 on Moon surface.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi says Chandrayaan-3''s soft landing on unchartered lunar South Pole is result of decades of tremendous ingenuity, hard work by our scientific community.

And we did it for less than half the budget of the Hollywood space movie "Interstellar"! ISRO has made space accessible to the Global South. And PM Modi is right to say India's achievement is for all of humanity. That's the right spirit and the right message to convey: not Indian triumphalism but India's all-inclusive vision for the world," posts Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 lander. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"It is truly a momentous occasion - a kind of event that happens once in a lifetime," says President Droupadi Murmu in her address to the nation after Chandrayaan-3's soft landing on the Moon.