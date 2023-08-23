Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and Congress Rajya Sabha MP, Digvijaya Singh on Wednesday courted a new controversy when he said that the scientists who are behind the Chandrayaan-3 have not been paid their salary. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said, "We are proud that ISRO scientists are making an effort for the successful lunar landing of Chandryaan. We pray to the Almighty for their success. But there are reports in newspapers that the scientists who made this happen have not received a salary in 17 months. Prime Minister should take note of this too," as reported by news agency ANI.

Meanwhile reacting to Digvijay Singh's comments, Madhya Pradesh state president VD Sharma said, "...Digvijaya Singh is trying to defame the country...Everyone is proud of Chandrayaan-3 and our scientists while he questioning it. He should pray for the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the moon..."

Even as hours ticked down to the much-anticipated crowning moment of Chandrayaan-3 — the attempted soft landing on the moon's uncharted South Pole — the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) on Wednesday said that it is all set to initiate the Automatic Landing Sequence (ALS).

A post on ISRO's official handle on X, formerly Twitter, read, "All set to initiate the Automatic Landing Sequence (ALS). Awaiting the arrival of the Lander Module (LM) at the designated point, around 17:44 Hrs. IST. Upon receiving the ALS command, the LM activates the throttleable engines for powered descent."

"The mission operations team will keep confirming the sequential execution of commands. The live telecast of operations at MOX begins at 17:20 Hrs. IST," read the post further.

The attempted soft landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the moon's south pole has been scheduled for around 18:04 IST, with the powered descent of the Vikram lander expected at 1745 IST.

The live telecast of the landing operations at Mission Operation Complex (MOX) will begin at 1720 IST. Live broadcast of the landing will be available on the ISRO website, its YouTube channel, Facebook, and public broadcaster DD National TV from 17:27 IST on Aug 23, 2023.

In an earlier update on the soft landing by the Chandrayaan-3 lander, ISRO had said the mission is on schedule and systems are undergoing regular checks. It also released a series of up-close images of the moon. The images will assist the lander module in determining its position (latitude and longitude) by matching them against an onboard moon reference map.

This mission, if it turns out to be fruitful, will make India the only country to have marked its presence on the lunar south pole which is considered to be difficult for its rough and harsh conditions, and fourth – after US, China, and Russia – to have successfully landed on the moon's surface.

The spacecraft was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota on July 14. A GSLV Mark 3 (LVM 3) heavy-lift launch vehicle was used for the launch of the spacecraft that was placed in the lunar orbit on August 5 and since then it has been through a series of orbital manoeuvres been lowered closer to the moon's surface.

Ever since the July 14 launch, ISRO has been maintaining that the health of the spacecraft remains "normal".On August 5, Chandrayaan-3 was successfully inserted into the lunar orbit with multiple key manoeuvres thereafter.