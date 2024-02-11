‘Charan Singh was awarded Bharat Ratna for political benefits’, says Sanjay Raut

Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena MP on Sunday said that the former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh was awarded India's highest civilian award Bharat Ratna award just for the "political benefits" of it. "Chaudhary Charan Singh is being awarded Bharat Ratna because they (BJP) want the Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Chaudhary to join their party."

The Shiv Sena (UBT) MP said that, by law, only three people can be awarded with Bharat Ratna, however, five people were awarded the Bharat Ratna this year. "Bharat Ratna is given after seeing the political benefits of it. The law is that in a year only three people can be awarded with Bharat Ratna...Five people are being given. All this is being done for political benefits," he said.

On Saturday, Jayant Chaudhary confirmed his alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party. "After it was announced that Bharat Ratna will be given (to Chaudhary Charan Singh), my emotions were attached. What will be our next steps and how we will be contesting the elections- these questions will be answered at that time."

The RJD chief added that he is indebted. "Only a government which is rooted to ground realities understands the voices from the ground and strengthens them, can honour 'Dhartiputra' Charan Singh with Bharat Ratna."

“I have been in the opposition for 10 years. The working style of the present government also has a glimpse of the thoughts of Chaudhary Charan Singh. When PM Modi addressed the issues of toilets in the village when the government made women empowerment its platform and created awareness in the villages, I remember Chaudhary Charan Singh ji's quote in it," Chaudhary told ANI.

Former prime minister PV Narasimha Rao, agricultural scientist MS Swaminathan, veteran BJP leader LK Advani and former Bihar chief minister Karpoori Thakur will also be conferred the Bharat Ratna along with Chaudhary Charan Singh.

(With ANI inputs)

