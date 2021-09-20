Charanjit Singh Channi on Monday took oath as 16th chief minister of Punjab and he will be the first Dalit leader to head the state.

The swearing-in ceremony was held at Governor's house in Chandigarh, with former Congress President Rahul Gandhi, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and other leaders in attendance.

Channi, earlier today, offered prayers at a Gurudwara in Rupnagar before his oath-taking ceremony. Just hours before the event, Congress leader Sunil Jakhar questioned Punjab Congress in-charge Harish Rawat's statement that the party will fight elections under Sidhu.

"On the swearing-in day of Charnjit_channi as Chief Minister, Mr Rawats’s statement that “elections will be fought under Sidhu", is baffling. It’s likely to undermine CM’s authority but also negate the very ‘raison d’être’ of his selection for this position," Jakhar tweeted.

On Sunday, Channi was elected as the Leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) of Punjab.

"It gives me immense pleasure to announce that Charanjit Singh Channi has been unanimously elected as the Leader of the Congress Legislature Party of Punjab," tweeted Congress in-charge of Punjab Harish Rawat. Soon after the announcement, Channi met the Punjab Governor and staked claim to form government. Amarinder Singh congratulated Channi on his appointment.

With barely months to go for Assembly polls, Congress' pick assumes significance as Dalits constitute around 30 per cent of the state’s population.

Channi, the three-time legislator from Chamkaur Sahib assembly constituency in Rupnagar district, had joined the Congress in 2012. He held several portfolios in the outgoing Amarinder Singh-led cabinet including technical education.

Bitter infighting rocked the Congress party heading into the polls. At the heart of the crisis were cricketer-turned-politician and Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and former CM Captain Amarinder Singh, publicly trading barbs at each other.

The conflict in the Congress' Punjab unit came to a point where it became intenable for Amarinder singh to continue. He stepped down finally on Saturday.

In a letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Amarinder Singh mentioned his personal anguish over political developments in the past five months and apprehended that the high command's move might cause instability in the state. Singh said he was resigning as he felt humiliated

Once touted to be in driver's seat to retain power in the upcoming polls, recent developments have split analysts and they are mixed on the Congress' chances going forward. Some say the Congress' Dalit pick is aimed at keeping Sidhu in check and to nullify the impact of Amarinder Singh stepping down. Others see it as a massive jolt to the party and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) gaining at their expense.

