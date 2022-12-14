Chhapra hooch tragedy: Nitish Kumar loses his cool in Bihar Assembly | Watch1 min read . Updated: 14 Dec 2022, 02:45 PM IST
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar today lost his cool in the state assembly when leaders of the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) attacked his government over several deaths due to spurious liquor in Saran district's Chhapra area. Nitish Kumar lost his temper in the House and screamed at the BJP MLAs ''Sharabi ho gaye ho tum...(you are drunk)".