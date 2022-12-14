Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar today lost his cool in the state assembly when leaders of the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) attacked his government over several deaths due to spurious liquor in Saran district's Chhapra area. Nitish Kumar lost his temper in the House and screamed at the BJP MLAs ''Sharabi ho gaye ho tum...(you are drunk)".

Meanwhile, BJP MP Sushil Kumar Modi reacted strongly at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's 'sharabi' statement made in the Bihar Assembly today.

"The tenure of Nitish Kumar is over. He has lost his memory. He calls Prashant Kishor and BJP MLAs as 'tu', 'tum'. It happened earlier as well. He loses his temper very often now. But his disposition was not like this before," said the former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar to ANI.

#WATCH | Bihar CM Nitish Kumar loses his temper in State Assembly as LoP Vijay Kumar Sinha questions the state govt's liquor ban in wake of deaths that happened due to spurious liquor in Chapra. pic.twitter.com/QE4MklfDC6 — ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2022

Protesting the incident, Bihar opposition lawmakers also staged a demonstration outside the state assembly later.

Also at least three people in Chhapra area of Bihar's Saran district have died after allegedly consuming spurious liquor amid reports that the toll is expected to climb, said police on Wednesday.

Though the police in Ishauvpur have not confirmed the cause of "suspicious" deaths yet, they apprehended that the toll may rise which various sources put at five, six and 10.

"Three died, bodies sent for postmortem, these look like suspicious deaths. I have also received information that some more are receiving treatment at different places," SP S Kumar said.

Madhepur DSP reached the spot and started the investigation. The police are searching for more sick people who might be in hiding to avoid interrogation as the sale and consumption of alcohol is completely banned in Bihar since April 2016.