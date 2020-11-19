Chhath Puja: AAP, BJP indulge in war of words

New Delhi: The AAP and the BJP were engaged in a war of words on Wednesday on the issue of Chhath Puja . BJP's Manoj Tiwari called Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal "namakharam" for banning the rituals at public places.

In a tweet, Tiwari lashed out at Kejriwal, saying permission was granted for serving alcohol in the city 24x7 but Chhath was not allowed even with the Covid-19 guidelines in place.

The MP and former Delhi BJP chief called the chief minister "namakharam" (betrayer) over the ban on Chhath Puja at public places, in response to which AAP leader Durgesh Pathak said the rituals have also been banned in BJP-ruled Gujarat and Haryana, and questioned Tiwari over his silence on these states.

"Kejriwal is such a namakharam chief minister. He would not allow Chhath even by following COVID-19 precautions and enact the drama of seeking Centre's guidelines over it. Tell us which guidelines were followed in serving liquor round the clock," Tiwari said in a tweet in Hindi.

"Kejriwal is such a namakharam chief minister. He would not allow Chhath even by following COVID-19 precautions and enact the drama of seeking Centre's guidelines over it. Tell us which guidelines were followed in serving liquor round the clock," Tiwari said in a tweet in Hindi.





"The blanket ban on Chhath puja in Delhi is a highly anti-Purvanchali act of @ArvindKejriwal government. Kejriwal should learn from the Uttar Pradesh government which did not ban but requested people," he said in another tweet.

Blanket ban on Chhath puja in Delhi is highly anti Purvanchali act of @ArvindKejriwal government.. #छठपूजा_विरोधी_केजरीवाल जी आपको भी योगी जी से सीख ले कर जनता से आग्रह करना चाहिए, बैन नही..

छठ बैन कर के आप व्रत पूजने वालों को गुनहगार बना रहे है.. https://t.co/9ndh0HnaDB — Manoj Tiwari (@ManojTiwariMP) November 18, 2020

Citing the examples of Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, Pathak tweeted: "Manoj Tiwari, will Yogi, Khattar and Vijay Rupani also be called "Namakharam"? Shame that such words are being used by an MP."

Delhi BJP's Purvanchal Morcha staged a protest near Kejriwal's residence on Tuesday over the issue.

The controversy broke out after the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) instructed officials to ensure that Chhath Puja is not performed at public places, river banks and temples in the city this year in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

