Chhattisgarh: Amit Shah appeals to Naxals to lay down arms and surrender, ‘if you don’t listen, then..’

Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced significant progress against Maoists in Chhattisgarh, now limited to four districts. He urged Naxals to surrender and announced a welfare scheme for victims of Naxal violence, promising support in jobs and healthcare.

Livemint
Published20 Sep 2024, 11:53 AM IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma) (File)
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma) (File)(PTI)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday appealed to Naxals to give up violence, lay down arms and surrender, saying an all-out operation will otherwise be carried out against them.

Addressing 55 victims of Naxal violence from Chhattisgarh at his residence here, Shah also said that Maoists will take their last breath on March 31, 2026.

 

Also Read: Amit Shah reacts as Pakistan minister supports Congress-NC stance on Article 370 in J&K: ’Same intentions, agenda, tune’

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided that Naxal violence and ideology will be wiped out from the country.

"I appeal to Naxals to give up violence, lay down arms and surrender as the militants in the northeast have done. If you do not listen, then an all-out operation will be carried out soon to end the menace," Shah said.

The Union home minister said security forces have achieved significant success in their operations against Maoists as the problem is now confined to just four districts of Chhattisgarh.

He said that Maoists once had planned to establish a corridor from Pashupatinath (Nepal) to Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) but that was destroyed by the Modi government.

Also Read: ‘Rapes, terrorism’: US warns ‘DO NOT’ travel to Manipur, J&K and Naxalite areas in India

The Ministry of Home Affairs will soon chalk out a welfare scheme for Naxal violence-affected people of Chhattisgarh, in close coordination with the state government.

"We will help you in whatever way we can through our welfare measures in jobs, healthcare and other areas," he said.

(With inputs from PTI)

Catch all the Business News, Politics news,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:20 Sep 2024, 11:53 AM IST
Business NewsPoliticsNewsChhattisgarh: Amit Shah appeals to Naxals to lay down arms and surrender, ‘if you don’t listen, then..’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    152.65
    12:46 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    3.05 (2.04%)

    NTPC

    422.65
    12:46 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    -1.35 (-0.32%)

    Bharat Electronics

    277.40
    12:46 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    4.65 (1.7%)

    GAIL India

    212.65
    12:46 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    1.6 (0.76%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Cochin Shipyard

    1,841.40
    12:40 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    162.7 (9.69%)

    Asahi India Glass

    772.00
    12:40 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    63.15 (8.91%)

    Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers

    1,833.90
    12:40 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    137.85 (8.13%)

    Housing & Urban Development Corporation

    248.75
    12:40 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    18.4 (7.99%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,350.000.00
      Chennai
      73,310.000.00
      Delhi
      73,430.000.00
      Kolkata
      73,410.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Politics

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.