Business News/ Politics / News/  Chhattisgarh: Amit Shah appeals to Naxals to lay down arms and surrender, ‘if you don't listen, then..’

Chhattisgarh: Amit Shah appeals to Naxals to lay down arms and surrender, ‘if you don't listen, then..’

Livemint

Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced significant progress against Maoists in Chhattisgarh, now limited to four districts. He urged Naxals to surrender and announced a welfare scheme for victims of Naxal violence, promising support in jobs and healthcare.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma) (File)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday appealed to Naxals to give up violence, lay down arms and surrender, saying an all-out operation will otherwise be carried out against them.

Addressing 55 victims of Naxal violence from Chhattisgarh at his residence here, Shah also said that Maoists will take their last breath on March 31, 2026.

Also Read: Amit Shah reacts as Pakistan minister supports Congress-NC stance on Article 370 in J&K: ’Same intentions, agenda, tune’

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided that Naxal violence and ideology will be wiped out from the country.

"I appeal to Naxals to give up violence, lay down arms and surrender as the militants in the northeast have done. If you do not listen, then an all-out operation will be carried out soon to end the menace," Shah said.

The Union home minister said security forces have achieved significant success in their operations against Maoists as the problem is now confined to just four districts of Chhattisgarh.

He said that Maoists once had planned to establish a corridor from Pashupatinath (Nepal) to Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) but that was destroyed by the Modi government.

Also Read: ‘Rapes, terrorism’: US warns ‘DO NOT’ travel to Manipur, J&K and Naxalite areas in India

The Ministry of Home Affairs will soon chalk out a welfare scheme for Naxal violence-affected people of Chhattisgarh, in close coordination with the state government.

"We will help you in whatever way we can through our welfare measures in jobs, healthcare and other areas," he said.

(With inputs from PTI)

