comScore
Active Stocks
Wed Dec 13 2023 10:25:59
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 129.9 -0.19%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 289.9 2.29%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 234.3 1.23%
  1. Axis Bank share price
  2. 1,115.9 -1.34%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 455 0.42%
Business News/ Politics / News/  Chhattisgarh CM oath ceremony LIVE: Vishnu Deo Sai's swearing-in ceremony today
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Chhattisgarh CM oath ceremony LIVE: Vishnu Deo Sai's swearing-in ceremony today

1 min read . Updated: 13 Dec 2023, 10:24 AM IST
Livemint

Chhattisgarh CM Oath Live: The swearing-in ceremony will be held at Science College ground in Raipur at 2 PM

Vishnu Deo Sai is the first tribal Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh. Sai will take CM oath on Wednesday (ANI)Premium
Vishnu Deo Sai is the first tribal Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh. Sai will take CM oath on Wednesday (ANI)

Chhattisgarh CM Oath Live: The swearing-in ceremony of the new Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai will be held on Wednesday. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday picked tribal leader Sai (59), a former Union minister who had also served as Chhattisgarh BJP chief, as the new chief minister.

Preparations are going on in full swing at Science College ground in Raipur, where the swearing-in ceremony will be held at 2 PM. More than 50,000 people are expected to attend the function.

As per the media reports, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president JP Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah, chief ministers of other states, Union ministers, senior BJP leaders from other states, eminent personalities, and intellectuals are expected to attend the oath-taking ceremony of Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai on Wednesday.

Catch the latest updates on the Chhattisgarh oath-taking ceremony here:

13 Dec 2023, 10:24:20 AM IST

Chhattisgarh CM Oath Live: State's BJP chief reviews preparations for swearing-in ceremony

Chhattisgarh BJP chief Arun Sao and other party leaders review preparations for the swearing-in ceremony of CM-designate Vishnu Deo Sai.

13 Dec 2023, 09:46:26 AM IST

Vishnu Deo Sai to take oath as 4th CM of Chhattisgarh

Vishnu Deo Sai will take the oath as Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh on Wednesday at 2 pm in Raipur.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App