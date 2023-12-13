Chhattisgarh CM oath ceremony LIVE: Vishnu Deo Sai's swearing-in ceremony today

Chhattisgarh CM Oath Live: The swearing-in ceremony of the new Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai will be held on Wednesday. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday picked tribal leader Sai (59), a former Union minister who had also served as Chhattisgarh BJP chief, as the new chief minister.

Preparations are going on in full swing at Science College ground in Raipur, where the swearing-in ceremony will be held at 2 PM. More than 50,000 people are expected to attend the function.

As per the media reports, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president JP Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah, chief ministers of other states, Union ministers, senior BJP leaders from other states, eminent personalities, and intellectuals are expected to attend the oath-taking ceremony of Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai on Wednesday.

Catch the latest updates on the Chhattisgarh oath-taking ceremony here: