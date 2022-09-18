Chhattisgarh Congress backs Rahul Gandhi as party's national president

The resolution by the CPCC was passed in a meeting of 310 Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) delegates (who will vote in party's presidential election) from Chhattisgarh chaired by Hussain Dalwai
As the election for Indian National Congress (INC) party's president draws close, the Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee has passed a resolution on Sunday, 18 September, to make party leader Rahul Gandhi the party's national president.
However, state Congress chief Mohan Markam on Sunday said that the party's national president Sonia Gandhi has all the right to take a call on appointing the new president for the state and said that the party workers here will go as per their directions.
The resolution by the Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee (CPCC) was passed in a meeting of 310 Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) delegates (who will vote in party's presidential election) from Chhattisgarh chaired by Hussain Dalwai, state Congress communication wing head Sushil Anand Shukla said.
This is the second time in 2022, that the CPCC passed a resolution to make Rahul Gandhi the national president. they had done the same in June 2022. The INC has decided that the election for the national president would be held on 17 October and the result will be declared on 19 October.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot backed Rahul Gandhi for becoming the Congress president as the state unit on 17 September unanimously passed a resolution in his support, said Food Minister Pratap Singh Khachariya . The resolution was proposed by Gehlot.
it is to be noted that if only one candidate is left in the fray after the withdrawal of nominations, the name of the president will be declared on 8 October 8 itself. The Congress last saw a contest for the post in November 2000.
The All India Congress Committee (AICC) has appointed Dalwai as the election officer for the Chhattisgarh unit. Chhattisgarh Congress president Mohan Markam, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, AICC general secretary P L Punia, and state ministers were present in the meeting held at Rajiv Bhawan, the ruling party's state office.
Talking to reporters, CM Baghel said he had moved the resolution for appointing Rahul Gandhi as the party's president, which was seconded by PCC chief Mohan Markam, state Assembly Speaker Charan Das Mahant, ministers TS Singh Deo, Shivkumar Dahariya and Premsai Singh Tekam.
To a query, Baghel said, “The Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee today passed the resolution (to make Rahul Gandhi president) and the party's Rajasthan unit has also done this."
Baghel said he and others also seconded another resolution moved by the PCC chief to authorise the Congress president to appoint the party's state chief and other office-bearers. Both the resolutions were passed in the meeting, he added.
Meanwhile, the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ led by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi resumed on its eleventh day from Haripad, Alappuzha. Rahul Gandhi, with other senior Congress leaders, has covered more than 200km of the 3500 km yatra which started from Kanyakumari on 7 September and will end in Srinagar covering twelve states and two union territories in about five months.
