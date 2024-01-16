Chhota Recharge of RSS: AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi criticises AAP... 'How are you different from the BJP?'
Asaduddin Owaisi criticized AAP for organizing Sunder Kand Path in every assembly constituency of Delhi on the first Tuesday of every month. He referred to AAP as 'RSS ka chota recharge' and accused them of following the Hindutva line.
Over the last few days, Asaduddin Owaisi, chief of All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM), expressed concerns about the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) political approach, stating that there is no difference between BJP-RSS and AAP.
Speaking to ANI on January 16, the leader again reiterated his stance, “When I saw that the Delhi CM and his government have decided that there will be Sunderkand Path and Hanuman Chalisa recitation every Tuesday, I tweeted this - how are you different from the BJP? There is no difference between BJP-RSS and you. Look at their hypocrisy...You are walking the path of Narendra Modi. You want to do what he is doing...The politics of competitive Hindutva is being adopted..."
Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on January 15 said that Sunder Kand would be recited in all Vidhan Sabha constituencies of Delhi on the first Tuesday of every month. He also announced the organization of Sunder Kand Path and Hanuman Chalisa at approximately 2,600 locations in the near future.
(With inputs from ANI)
