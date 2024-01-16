Over the last few days, Asaduddin Owaisi, chief of All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM), expressed concerns about the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) political approach, stating that there is no difference between BJP-RSS and AAP. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a recent interview with ANI, Owaisi accused AAP of hypocrisy, claiming that despite their claims of being distinct, AAP is essentially following the Hindutva line, similar to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He pointed out their varied statements about the Saryu River and the inclusion of Path in educational centres and hospitals.

Competitive Hindutva Politics The AIMIM leader highlighted the current trend of competitive Hindutva politics, where parties are vying for the votes of the majority community. Owaisi urged Muslims in the country to take notice of this political shift and called on secular Hindu brothers to be vigilant.

Earlier, Owaisi referred to AAP as "RSS ka chota recharge" and questioned the timing of organizing Sundar Kand Path ahead of the Ram Temple inauguration in Ayodhya. He criticized the decision to conduct the recitation in every assembly constituency of Delhi on the first Tuesday of every month.

"Chhota Recharge of RSS has decided that Sunderkand Path will be organized in every assembly constituency of Delhi on the first Tuesday of every month. This decision was taken because of the inauguration on January 22. Let me remind you that these people had maintained silence on the issue of Bilkis Bano and had said that they only wanted to talk about issues like education and health. Is Sunderkand lesson education or health? The real thing is that they are afraid of justice. Giving full support to the agenda of the Sangh. Let us not even talk about Babri, you keep playing the flute of justice, love, and so-and-so and at the same time keep strengthening Hindutva. Wow!" he wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Speaking to ANI on January 16, the leader again reiterated his stance, "When I saw that the Delhi CM and his government have decided that there will be Sunderkand Path and Hanuman Chalisa recitation every Tuesday, I tweeted this - how are you different from the BJP? There is no difference between BJP-RSS and you. Look at their hypocrisy...You are walking the path of Narendra Modi. You want to do what he is doing...The politics of competitive Hindutva is being adopted..."

Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on January 15 said that Sunder Kand would be recited in all Vidhan Sabha constituencies of Delhi on the first Tuesday of every month. He also announced the organization of Sunder Kand Path and Hanuman Chalisa at approximately 2,600 locations in the near future.

(With inputs from ANI)

