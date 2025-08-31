Chicago Mayor Signs Order to Deter Trump’s Threatened Crackdown

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson signed an executive order Saturday aimed at banning federal law-enforcement officers from wearing masks or disguises as he tries to head off a threat from President Donald Trump to expand his crime crackdown to the city.

Trump has called the Democratic-run city a “mess” and threatened to send in the National Guard as he did in Washington, DC, to fight crime and clear out homeless encampments. Federal agents have already been conducting immigration raids in cities across the country, prompting strong criticism from Democratic mayors and governors.

Johnson said his new order was aimed at protecting the constitutional rights of Chicago residents, adding that the city would pursue all legal means to resist a unilateral federal deployment.

“We do not want military checkpoints or armored vehicles on our streets and we do not want to see families ripped apart,” Johnson said in a news release. “We will take any action necessary to protect the rights of all Chicagoans.”

Crime is down in Chicago. Murders dropped 32% to 188 in the first half of the year, the lowest for the period since 2014, according to police data. Violent crime fell 23% in the period and vehicle theft declined 28%.

Separately, California lawmakers and Los Angeles County officials are considering new rules to ban law enforcement officers, including federal immigration agents, from wearing masks. In June, Trump sent thousands of troops to the LA area to quell anti-deportation protests and assist in Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids.

With assistance from Myles Miller and Sarah McGregor.

