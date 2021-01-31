Chidambaram takes swipe at govt over Eco Survey, says the purpose is not clear

Senior Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram criticized the Economic Survey presented by chief economic adviser K.V. Subramanian saying the purpose of the Economic Survey is not clear and it aids the self-congratulatory conclusion.

He further took to Twitter to say: "Once upon a time, the Survey was the vehicle to communicate to the people in simple language the state of the economy and the prospects in the coming year.

"Now, the Survey has apparently a different purpose, although the purpose is not clear," he said in a tweet.

Here are a few things that he noted via tweets following the Economic Survey:

1) According to the Survey, the top three ‘structural reforms’ were the (1) anti farmer laws (2) the new MSME definition and (3) the four Labour Codes.

Commenting on it, he added another tweet to say, The farmers have rejected the three Farm laws. The MSMEs have said that they had got no relief at all. The Trade Unions have rejected the four Labour Codes! What is reform is what the people have rejected? It is the new definition of ‘reform’ and ‘democracy’

2) The Economic Survey is “witnessing a V-shaped recovery". The IMF says that the Indian economy will reach the pre-Covid level only in 2025!

3) Chapter 2 of the Economic Survey is a tutorial designed for the current Finance Minister. All the gobbledygook of Chapter 2 can be summarised in three words: “Borrow and Spend" — when faced with a slowing economy.

The former minister further said in a tweet, all this in aid of the self-congratulatory conclusion that government implemented 'far sighted policy response for economic recovery."

And further added, The best decision taken by the government is the decision not to print the Economic Survey. Once upon a time, the Survey was the vehicle to communicate to the people in simple language the state of the economy and the prospects in the coming year.

The government did not print the Economic Survey presented in Parliament on Friday and only a digital version was made available.

(With inputs from agencies)





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via