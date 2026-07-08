CM Vijay faces legal challenge in Tamil Nadu: Petitions allege TVK chief 'blackmailed' children for votes, notice issued

The Madras High Court has issued notice to Chief Minister and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) founder C Joseph Vijay on the election petitions challenging his victory in the 23 April Assembly polls in Perambur and Tiruchy East constituencies of the state.

DMK candidate RD Sekar and two others, Dinesh and Lakshminarasimhan, filed the petitions against the CM’s victory in Perambur while Inigo Irudayaraj challenged the victory in Tiruchy East. Vijay had won from both the seats.

Admitting the election petitions, Justice V Lakshminarayanan on 7 July directed the CM and the Election Commission of India (ECI) to file reply within three weeks.

Four petitions have been filed against Vijay, according to legal news agency Bar and Bench. Three of them challenge his election from the Perambur Assembly constituency, while one challenges his victory from Tiruchirappalli East.

In Perambur, the petitions have been filed by S Dinesh, RD Shekar and TN Lakshmi Narasimhan. Shekar was the DMK candidate from the constituency. Vijay had won Perambur by 53,715 votes.

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Vijay’s election from Tiruchirappalli East has been challenged by S Inigo Irudayaraj. Vijay had defeated Irudayaraj by 27,416 votes.

‘Vijay blackmailed vulnerable children’ The petitions allege that Vijay and TVK functionaries “systemically and consciously” involved minors in campaign activities. The pleas refer to Vijay’s 21 April 2026 speech, in which he allegedly appealed to children to ask their parents, grandparents and other voting-age family members to vote for TVK’s “Whistle” symbol.

According to the petitions, Vijay addressed the children as his “little friends” and asked them to insist that family members vote for the Whistle symbol, as they would for chocolates, Kinder Joy, or clothes, Bar and Bench said.

The petitions contend that this violated the Election Commission of India’s 5 February 2024 direction prohibiting political parties from using children in election campaigns, rallies, slogan-shouting, the distribution of posters and pamphlets, or the display of party insignia.

The pleas also claim that Vijay “emotionally targeted” and “blackmailed vulnerable children and impressionable minds” to garner votes from their family members.

Vijay purportedly appealed to children as his 'little friends' in his campaign speeches.

Two election petitions have also been filed against TVK leader and minister Aadhav Arjuna from the Villivakkam Assembly constituency. One has been filed by R Sivaraj and the other by Karthik Mohan. Arjuna won Villivakkam by 17,302 votes.