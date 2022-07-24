The Chief Ministers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled states will hold a meeting with senior party leaders at the party's headquarters on Sunday to present their report on the development and welfare schemes as the party gears up for the upcoming assembly election. Along with the chief ministers, Deputy CMs will also be present at the meeting. According to the ANI news agency, Prime Minister Narendra Modi might also attend the meeting.

PM Modi might give his views on developmental works to the Chief Ministers.

Assembly elections are to be held in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh later this year and Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Tripura, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Meghalaya, Mizoram, and Nagaland will go to polls next year.

In the last meeting on May 20, PM Modi said that the development of youth and women empowerment in the area of priority of the government and said that there is a need to strengthen the nutrition campaign and tackle malnutrition.

Asking party workers to take a pledge to ensure that each one avails the benefits of the welfare schemes, Modi floated the slogan of "Har Ghar Bhajpa, har Garib ka Kalyan" and suggested that party workers should reach out to each household just like they do during polls.

The Prime Minister further asked the party workers to make an effort that more and more people are connected with the BJP.

"We have to make another effort that is to connect more and more people with the BJP. Millions of members make us proud, but we still don't have to stop. People of every region, people of every society, and everyone should consider BJP as their own. They can see the reflection of their dreams in the BJP, and see the power of their resolutions in BJP. BJP should be such a banyan tree that every person of the society sees their dreams in it," said PM Modi.

The last developmental meeting was held in Varanasi last year. The Prime Minister participated in a conclave of Chief Ministers of BJP- ruled states. The conclave provided an opportunity to share governance-related best practices and is in line with the Prime Minister's vision of furthering team India's spirit.

On July 1, the saffron party again convened a two-day national executive meeting, which was attended by PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and other cabinet ministers such as Nitin Gadkari, Rajnath Singh, along with 18 chief ministers of BJP-ruled states. BJP President JP Nadda inaugurated the BJP's office bearers' meeting. The two-day meeting focused on strategies to strengthen the party in southern states.