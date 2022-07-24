Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states to meet top central leaders today2 min read . Updated: 24 Jul 2022, 12:12 PM IST
- The Chief Ministers of the BJP-ruled states will hold a meeting with senior party leaders at the party's headquarters on Sunday
Listen to this article
The Chief Ministers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled states will hold a meeting with senior party leaders at the party's headquarters on Sunday to present their report on the development and welfare schemes as the party gears up for the upcoming assembly election. Along with the chief ministers, Deputy CMs will also be present at the meeting. According to the ANI news agency, Prime Minister Narendra Modi might also attend the meeting.