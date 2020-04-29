Home > Politics > News > Childline 1098 prevented 898 child marriages during lockdown: Smriti Irani
New Delhi: Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani at Parliament during the ongoing Budget session, in New Delhi, Friday, March 20, 2020. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore) (PTI20-03-2020_000117B) (PTI)
Childline 1098 prevented 898 child marriages during lockdown: Smriti Irani

1 min read . Updated: 29 Apr 2020, 09:54 PM IST PTI

  • India is currently under the biggest lockdown with around 1.3 billion people asked to stay home in view of the coronavirus outbreak
  • Smriti Irani said Childline 1098 made necessary interventions in response to over 18,200 calls

NEW DELHI : The Women and Child Development Ministry's emergency helpline Childline 1098 prevented 898 child marriages during the lockdown imposed in view of the coronavirus outbreak, Union minister Smriti Irani said on Wednesday.

She further said Childline 1098 made necessary interventions in response to over 18,200 calls.

"Childline 1098 - @MinistryWCD’s emergency helpline for children prevented 898 child marriages during lockdown and made necessary interventions in response to over 18,200 calls," Irani said in a tweet.

India is currently under the biggest lockdown with around 1.3 billion people asked to stay home in view of the coronavirus outbreak, which has claimed 1,008 lives and infected 31,787 people so far in the country.

