Childline 1098 prevented 898 child marriages during lockdown: Smriti Irani

NEW DELHI : The Women and Child Development Ministry's emergency helpline Childline 1098 prevented 898 child marriages during the lockdown imposed in view of the coronavirus outbreak, Union minister Smriti Irani said on Wednesday.

She further said Childline 1098 made necessary interventions in response to over 18,200 calls.

"Childline 1098 - @MinistryWCD’s emergency helpline for children prevented 898 child marriages during lockdown and made necessary interventions in response to over 18,200 calls," Irani said in a tweet.

India is currently under the biggest lockdown with around 1.3 billion people asked to stay home in view of the coronavirus outbreak, which has claimed 1,008 lives and infected 31,787 people so far in the country.

