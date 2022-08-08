China and Taiwan relations explained: What to know about the tensions

China and Taiwan relations explained: What to know about the tensions8 min read . Updated: 08 Aug 2022, 07:30 PM IST
Beijing is flexing its military power in response to growing US support for the island; here’s a primer on the frictions
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has drawn parallels with Taiwan, a global flashpoint far to the east with the potential for an even more destructive conflict.