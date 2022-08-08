OPEN APP
China and Taiwan relations explained: What to know about the tensions

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, fighter jets of the Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army conduct a joint combat training exercises around the Taiwan Island on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022 (Photo: AP)Premium
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, fighter jets of the Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army conduct a joint combat training exercises around the Taiwan Island on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022 (Photo: AP)
 wsj 8 min read . Updated: 08 Aug 2022, 07:30 PM IST Josh Chin, The Wall Street Journal

Beijing is flexing its military power in response to growing US support for the island; here’s a primer on the frictions

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has drawn parallels with Taiwan, a global flashpoint far to the east with the potential for an even more destructive conflict.

