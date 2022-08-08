China and Taiwan relations explained: What to know about the tensions
Beijing is flexing its military power in response to growing US support for the island; here’s a primer on the frictions
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has drawn parallels with Taiwan, a global flashpoint far to the east with the potential for an even more destructive conflict.
Taiwan, a self-ruled island of 24 million people roughly 100 miles off China’s southeastern coast, is a vibrant democracy that, like Ukraine, has lived for years under the cloud of conflict with a vastly more powerful authoritarian neighbor. The war in Ukraine has rattled many in Taiwan, renewing interest in preparing to resist an invasion by China, which sees the island as part of its territory and has vowed to take control of it—if necessary, by force. Russia’s offensive likewise is offering lessons that China’s military, the People’s Liberation Army, can take on board should it decide to launch an assault across the Taiwan Strait.
For all the similarities between Ukraine and Taiwan, there are important differences. At the top of the list are the parties involved: A conflict over Taiwan is likely to include direct U.S. involvement. There is no indication war over Taiwan is imminent, but if one broke out, it could pit the world’s two largest militaries against each other, with the world’s two largest economies hanging in the balance.
Here’s a look at the past and present of tensions between China and the U.S. over Taiwan, and what it could mean for the future of the balance of power, in Asia and beyond.
What’s the latest on the China-Taiwan tension?
On Aug. 2, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi traveled to Taiwan, defying stiff warnings from Beijing of unspecified countermeasures. The trip, which included meetings with Taiwan government officials, came days after a phone call between President Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping, in which Mr. Xi warned against such a visit. It also comes as China celebrates the anniversary of the founding of its military, and as Mr. Xi prepares to break with recent precedent and secure a third term in power later this year.
On the day of Mrs. Pelosi’s flight to Taipei, the website of Taiwan’s presidential office was taken by overseas hackers, Taiwan’s government said. After she left, the Chinese military launched missiles over the island and carried out multiday exercises in areas encircling the island, its most aggressive show of force in the area in recent memory.
Tensions had been rising since then-President Donald Trump made it U.S. policy to tighten ties with Taiwan. That has continued under President Biden, with the U.S. sending weapons, special military training units and delegations of former officials in a show of support for Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, whom Beijing sees as dangerously pro-independence.
Mr. Biden turned up the temperature during his first visit to Asia as commander in chief in May 2022. Asked by a reporter whether the U.S. would get involved militarily in a Chinese attack on Taiwan after declining to send American troops to Ukraine to fight Russia’s invasion, he said, “Yes. That’s the commitment we made."
The clarity of the comment clashed with Washington’s longtime practice of saying little about how the U.S. would respond to an invasion of Taiwan—a stance known as strategic ambiguity.
China’s Foreign Ministry lashed out at Mr. Biden almost immediately after his remarks, despite White House officials saying U.S. policy hadn’t changed. The ministry said Beijing “has no room for compromise and concession" on core concerns, including Taiwan, and would take firm action to defend its security interests.
What is Taiwan’s relationship with mainland China?
Taiwan was controlled by Japan for half a century until the end of World War II, when it became a part of the Republic of China, ruled by Chiang Kai-shek’s Nationalist Party, also known as the Kuomintang.
Though the mainland was taken over by Mao Zedong’s Communist forces in China’s civil war, the island remained under Kuomintang control after the war ended in 1949. Tensions often spiked in the following decades. China shelled offshore islands held by Taiwan in the 1950s, and the Kuomintang for many years harbored ambitions of recovering the mainland from the Communists.
As those hopes faded, Taiwanese have increasingly viewed mainland China as a foreign place. In the early 1990s, fewer than 20% of people on the island identified themselves as exclusively Taiwanese, with most seeing themselves as at least partly Chinese. By 2021, only a third identified themselves as both Chinese and Taiwanese, with most of the rest describing themselves as exclusively Taiwanese.
Although Mandarin is the dominant language in both places, Chinese pressure has helped fuel Taiwanese interest in the island’s local languages.
How has China responded to the increasing tensions?
China’s military, the People’s Liberation Army, has sent jet fighters, bombers and spy planes on hundreds of sorties near Taiwan over the past year. Taiwan describes the sorties and other military moves by China in the region as a form of “gray zone" warfare, designed to probe and exhaust the island’s defenses while discouraging Taipei from tightening ties with Washington and other democratic capitals.
China has often conducted military exercises around Taiwan in response to the presence nearby of U.S. aircraft-carrier strike groups.
Beijing has also begun a major expansion of its nuclear arsenal, partly to deter the U.S. from using its own nuclear weapons in a conflict over Taiwan.
What about Taiwan’s response?
Defense analysts have long questioned Taiwan’s ability to resist a Chinese attack. Taiwanese soldiers and reservists have themselves expressed concerns about training and readiness.
In response, Taiwan’s government established an agency to revamp reserve forces. It has also staged exercises it hopes will deter Beijing from contemplating an invasion.
More recently, the war in Ukraine has led Taiwan to rethink its preparations for an attack, with some lawmakers pushing for more purchases of the portable antitank and antiaircraft missiles that Ukrainian soldiers have used to great effect. The island’s military is also considering extending conscription to 12 months from the current four—a proposition that was widely considered a political impossibility before the war.
What is strategic ambiguity?
Officially, the U.S. government abides by a “One China" policy that recognizes the People’s Republic of China as the country’s only legitimate government and acknowledges—but doesn’t endorse—Beijing’s claims over Taiwan.
Since 1979, U.S. policy toward the defense of Taiwan has been governed by a law known as the Taiwan Relations Act, which holds that any attempt to determine Taiwan’s political future through anything other than peaceful means constitutes a threat to American interests. The act commits the U.S. to sell weapons to Taiwan for its self-defense, but is conspicuously silent on whether the U.S. is obligated to defend Taiwan in the event of an attack.
For decades, Washington has strategically avoided making a commitment either way, in the hope that uncertainty about its posture will prevent both Beijing and Taipei from making moves to upset the status quo.
Has the U.S. changed its stance on Taiwan?
It depends on whom you ask. Mr. Biden’s comments in May 2022 marked the third time the president has publicly said the U.S. would come to Taiwan’s defense. The first was in an August 2021 interview with ABC News about the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, when Mr. Biden included Taiwan on a list of allies he said the U.S. was duty-bound to defend. At a CNN Town Hall event in October 2021, he responded to a question about the U.S. defending Taiwan by saying, “Yes, we have a commitment to do that."
All three times, White House officials responded by saying U.S. policy on Taiwan hadn’t changed. In the most recent instance, a White House official said Mr. Biden was referring to the U.S. obligation to bolster Taipei’s ability to defend itself.
Several lawmakers and analysts in Taiwan have described U.S. policy toward the island as moving from strategic uncertainty to “strategic clarity" under Mr. Biden.
J. Michael Cole, a senior fellow at the Washington-based think tank Global Taiwan Institute, said after Mr. Biden’s most recent comments that it was difficult to know what his actual stance is. “I honestly have no idea, and anyone who’s not in the White House, or Biden’s head, who claims otherwise is being disingenuous," he said.
Can China invade Taiwan?
Defense and political analysts generally agree that China’s military, which dwarfs Taiwan’s, could invade and eventually take control, especially if the U.S. and other powers don’t intervene. Last year, Taiwan’s defense minister warned lawmakers that by 2025 the PLA would be capable of launching a full-scale attack on Taiwan “with minimal losses."
The exercises the PLA launched in response to Mrs. Pelosi’s visit in August demonstrated the progress it has made coordinating different branches of its armed services to carry out modern joint operations, according to military analysts. They said China appeared to lack the assets to impose a total blockade on Taiwan, but Beijing showed it had enough maritime firepower to severely disrupt the island’s economy. China could use future drills to intermittently disrupt Taiwan’s economy and its ties with the world in an attempt to erode popular support for the island’s government—a further extension of gray-zone warfare that attempts to grind Taiwan into submission without resorting to outright conflict.