China and Taiwan relations explained: What to know about the tensions

The exercises the PLA launched in response to Mrs. Pelosi’s visit in August demonstrated the progress it has made coordinating different branches of its armed services to carry out modern joint operations, according to military analysts. They said China appeared to lack the assets to impose a total blockade on Taiwan, but Beijing showed it had enough maritime firepower to severely disrupt the island’s economy. China could use future drills to intermittently disrupt Taiwan’s economy and its ties with the world in an attempt to erode popular support for the island’s government—a further extension of gray-zone warfare that attempts to grind Taiwan into submission without resorting to outright conflict.