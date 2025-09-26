China and US Should Be Friends, Xi’s No. 2 Tells American CEOs

The world’s two largest economies “can and should become friends and partners,” Chinese Premier Li Qiang told executives from a group of major American companies Thursday on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

“Looking forward, China and the US need to find the right way to get along in this new era,” the premier said at a gathering hosted by the National Committee on US-China Relations, according to a readout posted by the Chinese government.

“Economic and trade relations are an important part of our bilateral relationship,” Li added, reiterating President Xi Jinping’s statement that the Pacific Ocean is wide enough to accommodate both China and the US, as well as other countries, and urging both sides to strengthen cooperation.

Thomas Donilon, chairman of the BlackRock Investment Institute, Peng Zhao, chief executive of Citadel Securities, Albert Bourla, Pfizer Inc. CEO and Las Vegas Sands Corp. chairman Robert Goldstein were among those in attendance at the gathering with Li, according to the group. Visa Inc. chief executive Ryan McInerney, FedEx Corp. CEO Rajesh Subramaniam, Amphenol Corp.’s President Richard Adam Norwitt and Estée Lauder Cos. chief Stephane de La Faverie were also among those attending.

Li, China’s second most-important leader after Xi, pledged to maintain stable and healthy growth, creating more opportunities for foreign businesses from the US and other countries. “Regardless of changes in the external environment, China will make every possible effort to ensure greater certainty for the growth of foreign companies,” Li said.

Making his first trip to the US as premier, Li said earlier in the week that China will stop seeking new “special and differential” rights in any current and future World Trade Organization negotiations, reducing a point of contention with the US that’s been a barrier to their agreement on reforming the global arbiter of commerce.

Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao, ambassador to the US Xie Feng and other officials joined Li in the meeting, according to NCUCR, the nonprofit nonpartisan organization.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.