China Covid-19 cases hit record high, forcing fresh control measures3 min read . Updated: 24 Nov 2022, 06:40 PM IST
More cities lock down districts despite the central government’s drive to ease impact from stringent pandemic controls
More cities lock down districts despite the central government’s drive to ease impact from stringent pandemic controls
SINGAPORE : China’s new Covid-19 cases hit a record high, testing the government’s push to contain the virus with more-targeted virus controls and avoid damaging the economy.