China Covid-19 cases hit record high, forcing fresh control measures

Meanwhile, authorities in the transportation and logistics hub of Zhengzhou said they would lock down the city center from Friday for five days, ordering seven million residents to take daily tests for the virus. The measures came even though infections in the city—where Foxconn Technology Group is battling an outbreak at the world’s biggest iPhone assembly plant—have tumbled from more than 1,600 a week ago to around 700 on Wednesday, official data showed.

