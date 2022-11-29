China covid protesters become targets of Beijing’s surveillance state

Under leader Xi Jinping, China has expanded its ability to track the movements and activities of its citizens. While this didn’t stop the protests from breaking out, China’s security apparatus has begun to lean on it to prevent them from spreading. Besides hundreds of millions of cameras—some equipped with facial recognition software—that line city streets, police also can access detailed mobile phone and social-media data that shows the locations of people at a given time. The government has enhanced these capabilities over the past two years as part of contact-tracing efforts to control the spread of the virus.

