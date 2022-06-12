China defense minister says nuclear buildup is justified3 min read . Updated: 12 Jun 2022, 07:18 PM IST
Responding to US allegations of aggression, Gen. Wei Fenghe accuses Washington of propelling world’s two superpowers toward confrontation
Responding to US allegations of aggression, Gen. Wei Fenghe accuses Washington of propelling world’s two superpowers toward confrontation
SINGAPORE : China’s defense minister said the country’s nuclear weapons buildup is an appropriate response to a more threatening international environment, a rare official acknowledgment of Beijing’s expanding nuclear arsenal.