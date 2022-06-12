China defense minister says nuclear buildup is justified
Responding to US allegations of aggression, Gen. Wei Fenghe accuses Washington of propelling world’s two superpowers toward confrontation
Responding to US allegations of aggression, Gen. Wei Fenghe accuses Washington of propelling world’s two superpowers toward confrontation
SINGAPORE :China’s defense minister said the country’s nuclear weapons buildup is an appropriate response to a more threatening international environment, a rare official acknowledgment of Beijing’s expanding nuclear arsenal.
China’s defense minister said the country’s nuclear weapons buildup is an appropriate response to a more threatening international environment, a rare official acknowledgment of Beijing’s expanding nuclear arsenal.
Speaking at a defense conference in Singapore on Sunday, Gen. Wei Fenghe also pushed back on an assertion by U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin that China’s military has grown increasingly aggressive, saying instead that US strategy in the Asia-Pacific region is responsible for propelling the two sides toward confrontation.
Speaking at a defense conference in Singapore on Sunday, Gen. Wei Fenghe also pushed back on an assertion by U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin that China’s military has grown increasingly aggressive, saying instead that US strategy in the Asia-Pacific region is responsible for propelling the two sides toward confrontation.
Gen. Wei, who previously commanded China’s missile force, said the military modernization included the deployment of all new weapons displayed in a 2019 military parade in Beijing. Among them is the Dongfeng-41 intercontinental ballistic missile, which can carry multiple nuclear bombs in one warhead that could be detonated over the U.S. mainland.
“China is developing nuclear capabilities at a moderate and appropriate level," Gen. Wei said. “That means being able to protect our nation’s security so that we can avoid the catastrophe of a war, especially the catastrophe of a nuclear war."
Beijing’s nuclear-weapons program has trailed far behind those of the U.S. and Russia for decades. In recent years, China has begun to rapidly expand its nuclear arsenal, according to U.S. intelligence estimates. People familiar with the Chinese leadership’s thinking say the buildup is driven by an assessment that the U.S. may be more willing to challenge it militarily, including in a possible clash over Taiwan.
China has declined to provide any clarity on its nuclear program and has rejected U.S. moves to start arms-control talks. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida criticized Beijing’s nuclear secrecy at the conference on Friday and said it should engage in talks with Washington.
The Pentagon forecasts China may have around 1,000 nuclear warheads by the end of this decade, compared with a few hundred now. The U.S. and Russia each have around 4,000 nuclear warheads.
Beijing has also developed and deployed more missiles that can carry nuclear warheads. Satellite images suggest construction has accelerated this year on more than 100 suspected missile silos in China’s remote western region that could house Dongfeng-41 missiles.
At the Singapore conference, Gen. Wei didn’t answer a question about the suspected silos, but he reaffirmed Beijing’s stance that it wouldn’t initiate a nuclear conflict. Some U.S. officials and analysts doubt those reassurances.
Speaking a day earlier at the same conference, Mr. Austin portrayed China as an increasingly bellicose force in the region, citing incursions by Chinese fishing fleets into disputed waters and a sharp increase in incidents of Chinese military aircraft flying dangerously near military planes from the U.S. and its allies.
Gen. Wei rejected that portrayal of Chinese actions and warned that the U.S.’s strategic moves in the region—including its alliance with Australia, Japan and India, informally known as the Quad—could create conflicts by encouraging Asian countries to target China.
He also said that Beijing would have no choice but to “fight to the very end" to prevent Taiwan, the self-governing island that China claims as its territory, from declaring independence. Taiwan was a central topic when Gen. Wei and Mr. Austin spoke face-to-face for the first time, in Singapore on Friday.
“No one should ever underestimate the resolve and ability of the Chinese military to safeguard its territorial integrity," Gen. Wei said on Sunday.
Such language is common from Chinese officials. Both U.S. and Chinese accounts of Friday’s meeting suggested it eased tension generated by President Biden’s recent assertion that the U.S. would intervene to defend Taiwan.
Gen. Wei also addressed Beijing’s stance on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine—another point of tension with the US—by repeating previous assurances that China isn’t providing Russia with any weapons.