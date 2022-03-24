China Eastern Plane crash: Rescuers find engine parts, hunt for second black box

Shu Ping, director of the Aviation Safety Institute at the China Academy of Civil Aviation Science and Technology, told the People’s Daily that if a black box is in good condition, it would typically be sent to a government-designated laboratory, but if it sustained more serious damages, it would need to be sent to Honeywell, its manufacturer, for recovery processing. The People’s Daily is the Chinese Communist Party’s flagship outlet.

