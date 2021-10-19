China flooding exposed risks in Beijing’s plan to launch digital currency

It isn’t clear how the digital-currency system could have functioned much better during the floods. The People’s Bank of China has made it clear the e-CNY will require apps, including one of its own along with WeChat and Alipay. During the floods, financial regulators in Henan province issued emergency notices ordering banks to respond rapidly to customers affected by the inability to pay with mobile phones—in particular by making cash available. The digital yuan appears designed to one day replace physical money, though China’s central bank said in its July report that cash will remain in circulation as long as people want to use it.

