China has built mock-ups of US aircraft carrier, warships in the desert

The photos of the ship-like structures are the latest illustration of how satellite imagery can give clues to the priorities of China’s secretive military. Earlier imagery from space has demonstrated construction of runways and other signs of military-base building on islands in the South China Sea, while other such photography has shown road-making and new structures along China’s contested borders with Bhutan and India. This year, satellites have also detected signs of missile silo construction around China as Beijing expands its nuclear arsenal.