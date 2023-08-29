comScore
Business News/ Politics / News/  China includes Arunachal Pradesh, Aksai Chin in new ‘standard map’
China includes Arunachal Pradesh, Aksai Chin in new ‘standard map’

 1 min read 29 Aug 2023, 09:32 AM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay

China's controversial new map includes Arunachal Pradesh and Aksai Chin, raising diplomatic concerns and rekindling existing disputes.

President of China Xi Jinping speaks at the China-Africa Leaders' Roundtable Dialogue on the last day of the BRICS Summit, in Johannesburg, South Africa, August 24, 2023. REUTERS/Alet Pretorius/Pool (REUTERS/Alet Pretorius/Pool)Premium
President of China Xi Jinping speaks at the China-Africa Leaders' Roundtable Dialogue on the last day of the BRICS Summit, in Johannesburg, South Africa, August 24, 2023. REUTERS/Alet Pretorius/Pool (REUTERS/Alet Pretorius/Pool)

China's recent unveiling of its updated "standard map" has stirred controversy, as it incorporates contentious territories, including Arunachal Pradesh, Aksai Chin, Taiwan and the disputed South China Sea regions. The release, which occurred on August 28, has raised diplomatic concerns and rekindled existing disputes.

China's official map, referred to as the 2023 edition, was introduced via the Ministry of Natural Resources' standard map service website. The map employs a method involving national boundaries to depict China's perspective on global geography, potentially inflaming tensions with neighbouring nations.

Also Read: Arunachal Pradesh is major stakeholder in India’s Act East Policy: President

“This map is compiled based on the drawing method of national boundaries of China and various countries in the world," state-run Global Times said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Of particular significance is the inclusion of Arunachal Pradesh and Aksai Chin, both areas that have long been subject to conflicting claims between China and India. Arunachal Pradesh, despite China's assertions of it as South Tibet, has steadfastly remained an integral part of India. India has consistently reiterated this stance. India has repeatedly said that the state of Arunachal Pradesh has "always been" and will "always be" an integral part of the country, PTI reported.

The map's ambit goes beyond India's borders. China's assertion of Taiwan as an inalienable part of its territory and its continued pursuit of integrating the island into its fold aligns with President Xi Jinping's strategic objectives. This portrayal further heightens tensions between China and Taiwan, a matter of global concern.

Also Read: China once again renames places in Arunachal Pradesh

Additionally, China's delineation includes the controversial nine-dash line, which asserts a substantial portion of the South China Sea as Chinese territory. This move is met with opposition from countries like Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia, Brunei and Taiwan, who have competing claims over the same maritime regions.

(With PTI inputs)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Updated: 29 Aug 2023, 09:32 AM IST
