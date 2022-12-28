China increases trade in Asia as US pushes toward decoupling7 min read . Updated: 28 Dec 2022, 06:58 PM IST
The deepening ties are a result of China’s regional heft but also Washington’s spat with Beijing
SINGAPORE : While the U.S. has sought to persuade countries to reduce their dependence on China, trade ties between the world’s second-largest economy and the rest of Asia are deepening as economies grow and companies refashion supply chains.