China is expanding its effort to launch weapons from hypersonic missiles

A hypersonic glide vehicle is a maneuverable warhead that sits on the tip of a long-range missile and, once released, glides to its target on an unpredictable path that makes it difficult to intercept. In a test in July, U.S. officials said, China fired a missile that traveled around the globe in a low-earth orbit before releasing the glide vehicle. That glide vehicle then separately fired a projectile of its own, they said—a feat that pushes the boundaries of physics.